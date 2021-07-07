Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns legendary actor Dilip Kumar's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns legendary actor Dilip Kumar's demise
Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last on Wednesday morning. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remembered Dilip Kumar as a 'cinematic legend'.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled," the tweet read. "His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," the tweet further read.

PM Modi also spoke to late star Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu to convey his condolences. Dilip Kumar, who is survived by his wife Saira Banu, died at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness.

Confirming the news of Dilip Kumar's demise, his spokesperson Faisal Farooqi tweeted earlier, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return." Remembering Dilip Kumar, one can never forget his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

His career had spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998. (ANI)

