Gehlot condoles demise of Dilip Kumar

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Dilip Kumar, and said his rich contributions to films would always be remembered.Kumar, Indias enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital this morning after prolonged illness.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-07-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:22 IST
Gehlot condoles demise of Dilip Kumar
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Dilip Kumar, and said his rich contributions to films would always be remembered.

Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital this morning after prolonged illness. He was 98.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, ''My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss''.

Kumar's demise is an ''end of an era in Indian cinema and his rich contribution to films would always be remembered,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

