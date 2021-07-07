Gehlot condoles demise of Dilip Kumar
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Dilip Kumar, and said his rich contributions to films would always be remembered.
Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital this morning after prolonged illness. He was 98.
In a tweet, Gehlot said, ''My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss''.
Kumar's demise is an ''end of an era in Indian cinema and his rich contribution to films would always be remembered,'' he added.
