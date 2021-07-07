Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 299 to be out on July 11, Megicula’s curse controls Lolopechka

Black Clover Chapter 299 to be out on July 11, Megicula’s curse controls Lolopechka
Black Clover Chapter 299 is one of the anticipated chapters where Noelle and Gaja are going to through bad condition in the battle. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover
The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 291 is coming next week without any break. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store.

Black Clover Chapter 299 is scheduled to release this Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raw scan for the manga chapter will be leaked two to three days before the spoilers are out and it will be translated into English and other different languages.

Black Clover Chapter 299 is one of the anticipated chapters where Noelle and Gaja are going to through bad condition in the battle. Megicula is showing incredible strength which is quite hard for Noelle to defeat her.

In the previous chapter we saw Gaja realizing that Megicula manifested her appearance after receiving Vanica's powers. Megicula wants to kill Lolopechka and shout out by her name, Otakukart reported.

Lolopechka was able to gain a new form after displaying tremendous strength. Gaja suddenly attacks Lolopechka. The Supreme Devil Megicula cited the two would rest in peace if they die together.

While shouting Megicula's name, Noelle gets annoyed, and Gaja and Noelle team up to take down Megicula and save Lolopechika as they brawl with The Supreme Devil, Otakukart noted. On the other hand, the curse given by Megicula continues to control Lolopechka, who can't differentiate between friends and enemies.

Black Clover Chapter 299 is slated to be out on this Sunday, July 11, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Kingdom Chapter 684 spoilers: Will Kan Ki rescue their loyal commander Rai Do?

