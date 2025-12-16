Left Menu

Gehlot Warns Against Union's Aravallis Report: A 'Death Certificate' for Rajasthan's Mountains

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the Union government's report to limit the Aravalli mountain range, arguing it threatens 90% of the range and invites environmental degradation. Gehlot emphasized the Aravalli's role in preventing desertification and supporting regional ecology, warning against facilitating mining interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned a Union government report limiting the Aravalli mountain range, suggesting it resembles signing a 'death certificate' for 90% of the state's vital geological shield.

Gehlot argued that the report diminishes the definition of the Aravallis, removing legal protections and opening doors to unrestricted mining. He stressed the Aravallis' indispensable role in shielding against desert expansion and supporting groundwater recharge in a drought-prone region.

Highlighting scientific perspectives, Gehlot pointed out the irrationality of categorizing mountains solely by height, asserting that the move disregards the critical ecological functions performed by the range. He warned that history would judge harshly if natural protections were dismantled for economic gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

