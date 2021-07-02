Kingdom Chapter 684 spoilers: Will Kan Ki rescue their loyal commander Rai Do?

Global fans and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Kingdom Chapter 684 as it is one of the most talked-about chapters in the manga after the release of Chapter 683 on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Kingdom Chapter 684's storyline is vital because Rai Do clan is in grave danger. Rai Do always tortured his enemy. He mercilessly tortured and killed Ryuuhaku and his son. In Chapter 683, fans read Ryuuhaku's eldest son Ryuufu arrived and defeat Rai Do and captured him. But despite killing him, Ryuufu took Rai Do with them.

After the capture of Rai Do, the bandit group is already breaking down slowly. It is a huge loss for Great General Kan Ki's military force as Rai Do is one of the best commanders of the Kan Ki army. Kingdom Chapter 684 will show how he will survive. Now it seems Kingdom Chapter 684 Kan Ki might move next with his group on the battlefield.

According to Epicdope, Rai Do will most probably die in Chapter 684 of Kingdom. It cannot be said whether Kan Ki would be able to save one of the most loyal commanders.

Meanwhile, at the cliff Qin's left-wing unit planned to form a pincer attack as they realized the advancement of Zhao's right-wing. Gyoku Hou army commander Akakin also arrived.

According to Recent Highlights, Qin is now confronting difficulties. Zhao has now set up an incredible defense, which both the battle geniuses, Kan Ki and Ou Sen, find hard to face. None of these two can go forward - knowing Zhao has several advantages. If Qin loses this battle, their future will remain a big question.

As they have dedicated more men and a lot of their resources, it will surely hurt them if they fail. So, Ei Sei has determined to take a major step back instead of stepping forward - knowing other nations will make their attacks, too. There are theories Shin will do something surprising in this battle as he is about to show his development as a General and learn more about warfare. By the looks of it, his instinctual battle style will perfectly work this time.

If his move becomes similar to that of Duke Hyou, he will surely become unstoppable in "Kingdom" Chapter 684. As the Zhao invasion arc is getting shaky, it will show if Qin will manage to be stable or not.

Though it will take a lot to save Rai Do, Qin may do everything to win the Cliffside battle. With Rai Do's life now in danger, there are questions if he will be forced to tell the secret that Ogiko told him, Epic Dope noted.

Despite the torture that he may go through, will he be able to remain loyal to Kan Ki until his death? Some assume Rai Do will die in the next installment.

If he does, he may bring Ogiko's secret to his grave. There is no way he will spill the beans - knowing how loyal of a commander he is to Kan Ki.

Aside from Kai Do, one of the Right Wing's generals is now dead, while others are imprisoned. Although there is no sign that Kan Ki will save them, they may be planning something to make a move.

Akakin is known as one of the strongest commanders there is, so his help may be enough for the Hi Shin Unit to make it. If Xin manages to kill the general, Ko Chou will be left with only his center army.

The readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read the upcoming chapters of the Japanese manga. There is no other specific app to publish Kingdom in English for worldwide readers.

Kingdom manga is available for purchase on Amazon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Japanese manga.

