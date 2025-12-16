Railway Board Cracks Down on Defective Wagons After Freight Train Derailment

The Railway Board has initiated measures against officials following the derailment of a freight train, attributed to defective wagons. The mishap, which occurred on September 19, has brought approximately 900 wagons, produced by Braithwaite & Co. Limited, under intense examination for potential defects.

Design approval and quality assurance are typically the responsibility of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). However, the Railway Board's investigation revealed that some wagon components were outside specified limits, suggesting oversight by these organizations.

An action plan for wagon rectification has been proposed, with an emphasis on accountability. The Railway Board has directed RDSO to fix lapses and improve systems, ensuring similar incidents do not reoccur, while suggesting methodologies for repairs and traceability improvements.

