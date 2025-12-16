Left Menu

Railway Board Cracks Down on Defective Wagons After Freight Train Derailment

The Railway Board has mandated action against officials following the derailment of a freight train due to defective wagons manufactured by Braithwaite & Co. Limited. Around 900 wagons are now under scrutiny. The Board proposes rectification plans and emphasizes accountability for lapses in quality assurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:14 IST
Railway Board Cracks Down on Defective Wagons After Freight Train Derailment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has initiated measures against officials following the derailment of a freight train, attributed to defective wagons. The mishap, which occurred on September 19, has brought approximately 900 wagons, produced by Braithwaite & Co. Limited, under intense examination for potential defects.

Design approval and quality assurance are typically the responsibility of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). However, the Railway Board's investigation revealed that some wagon components were outside specified limits, suggesting oversight by these organizations.

An action plan for wagon rectification has been proposed, with an emphasis on accountability. The Railway Board has directed RDSO to fix lapses and improve systems, ensuring similar incidents do not reoccur, while suggesting methodologies for repairs and traceability improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025