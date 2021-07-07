Passing away of actor Dilip Kumar is loss to cultural world: PM Modi
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar Ji and said his passing away is a loss to our cultural world.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."
Advertisement
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dilip Kumar
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement