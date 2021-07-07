Passing away of actor Dilip Kumar is loss to cultural world: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar Ji and said his passing away is a loss to our cultural world.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Advertisement

(With Inputs from PIB)