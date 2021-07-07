Left Menu

Dilip Kumar a cinematic legend, says Nitish Kumar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:08 IST
Dilip Kumar a cinematic legend, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Dilip Kumar and described him as a ''cinematic legend''.

In a condolence message, the chief minister said that Dilip Kumar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for his contribution to Hindi cinema in 1995.

''He was also honoured with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour of Pakistan, for his contribution to the field of arts. His passing away is a huge loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers,'' the CM said.

Dilip Kumar died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday morning in a Mumbai hospital.

