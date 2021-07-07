Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami expresses grief over Dilip Kumar's death

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:51 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami expresses grief over Dilip Kumar's death

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Describing the death of the thespian as an irreparable loss for the Indian film world, Dhami prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

Loved and revered by millions, the legendary actor died at the age of 98 at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning.

