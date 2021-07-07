Uttarakhand CM Dhami expresses grief over Dilip Kumar's death
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:51 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.
Describing the death of the thespian as an irreparable loss for the Indian film world, Dhami prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.
Advertisement
Loved and revered by millions, the legendary actor died at the age of 98 at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhami
- Dilip Kumar
- Mumbai
- Indian
- Pushkar Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pushkar Singh Dhami to be new Uttarakhand CM
PM congratulates Dhami on being sworn in as Uttarakhand CM
Dhami sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM
U'khand govt to create jobs opportunities, fill vacancies, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Sunday