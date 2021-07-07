Left Menu

Assam pays homage to Dilip Kumar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, saying the curtains have come down on a golden era.The opposition Congress and many other organisations, as well as individuals, expressed their grief and condolences on social media.India today has lost one of her most illustrious sons, a legendary artist and an extraordinary actor Dilip Kumar Sahab.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:04 IST
Assam pays homage to Dilip Kumar
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TheDilipKumar)
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, saying the curtains have come down on a golden era.

The opposition Congress and many other organisations, as well as individuals, expressed their grief and condolences on social media.

''India today has lost one of her most illustrious sons, a legendary artist and an extraordinary actor ~ Dilip Kumar Sahab. I deeply mourn his demise and recall the everlasting contributions he made to Indian cinema.

''It's curtains down on the Golden era. Heartfelt Condolences(sic),'' Sarma tweeted.

The Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said, with the passing away of Dilip Kumar, India has lost one of its most inspirational, respected, and loved icons.

''Legends never die! Saddened to hear about the demise of @TheDilipKumar Saheb. My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and billions of fans across the globe,'' he added.

The Assam units of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress said, Dilip Kumars contribution to the industry is unmatched.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said, ''Sad to know the demise of legendary film actor, Dada Saheb Phalke award recipient Dilip saab aka Yusuf Khan today morning in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. My deepest condolences to Saira ji, his other family members and friends.'' PTI TR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021