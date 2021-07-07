SGPC chief seeks immediate reopening of Kartarpur corridor

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Wednesday demanded immediate reopening of the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor, saying the threat of Covid should not be an excuse to keep it closed.

She also alleged that it seems that the Union government had opened the corridor only to “trick” Sikh devotees.

Advertisement

“If the government had been serious in this regard, it would have taken the initiative to reopen the long-closed corridor,” she told reporters, adding that as religious and other public places have reopened, COVID-19 can’t be used as an excuse to keep the corridor closed.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president said, ''The Government of India should immediately open the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor as it is associated with the sentiments of the Sikh community. Letters have been written many times to the Government of India in this regard and another letter will be written soon.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2019 inaugurated the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)