TN Governor, leaders condole Dilip Kumar's demise

(Eds: Adds CM's condolence) Chennai, July 7 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday condoled the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Expressing shock and grief over the death of the veteran actor, Purohit said Kumar was regarded as one of the greatest actors that the country has ever seen and the thespian was honoured with several awards including the Dadasaheb Phalke, the highest honour in the field of cinema.

''Mohammed Yusuf Khan, known professionally and popularly as Dilip Kumar, was a nice gentleman, who spent his life time for Hindi cinema.'' Dilip Kumar's demise is an irreparable loss to the people and particularly Indian cinema, the Governor said in a statement.

''I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved members of the family and pray to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to overcome this unfathomable loss.'' Chief Minister M K Stalin, expressing grief, said Kumar, known as 'tragedy king' was a doyen of the Indian cinema who also worked for the people by being a Rajya Sabha member.

He conveyed his condolences to the actor's family, the film fraternity and fans.

Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala Bali said, ''The actor was a great soul...he is very much with us, he is such a wonderful gentleman.'' God gave her a wonderful opportunity to work with him in films, she said.

MDMK chief Vaiko said Kumar had millions of fans through his realistic acting skills and recalled his interactions with the actor when he was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

A nice man and a good actor, Kumar's fame would linger on forever, he said.

Top Tamil star and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan tweeted saying Kumar's career taught many actors like him a standard and commitment in performance.

''Truly, one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. His understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it.'' Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 98.

