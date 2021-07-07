Left Menu

Aamir Khan pens emotional note mourning Dilip Kumar's demise

As the Bollywood fraternity mourned Dilip Kumar's demise and extended their condolences on social media, megastar Aamir Khan also paid his respects to the late actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:28 IST
Aamir Khan pens emotional note mourning Dilip Kumar's demise
Aamir Khan and Dilip Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Bollywood fraternity mourned Dilip Kumar's demise and extended their condolences on social media, megastar Aamir Khan also paid his respects to the late actor. "Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the invaluable, priceless and unique gift you have given all of us through your work. For me you have always been and always will be the greatest ever. Salaam. Love. Aamir," the actor wrote on the Instagram handle of his company 'Aamir Khan Productions'.

The news of Dilip Kumar's demise was shared by his family friend Faisal Farooqui on the former Twitter handle. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. Faisal Farooqui," he wrote in his tweet. The late actor's funeral took place with full state honours as declared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was laid to rest at the Santacruz cemetery around 5 pm in the presence of his wife and heavy police security.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is awaiting the release of his film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021