Sports docudrama based on Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi's life is titled 'Break Point'

'Break Point' has been decided as the title of the show based on the lives of ace tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:51 IST
Sports docudrama based on Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi's life is titled 'Break Point'
'Break Point' . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

'Break Point' has been decided as the title of the show based on the lives of ace tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. For the unversed, filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari have come on board to direct the sports docudrama, revolving around the on-court glory and off-court lives of the living legends.

"'Break Point' is an emotionally moving human story of India's biggest sports legends and their incredible journey through the ups and downs in their professional and personal life," Ashwini and Nitesh said. "Through this show, we will witness an exemplary story of hard-work, conflict, belief, emotions and ambitions and showcase some of the most iconic moments of Indian tennis," they added.

In 1999, Bhupathi and Paes became the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon. In the same year, the duo had won the French Open as well. Excited to share their story of friendship with the world, Paes said, "There's been a lot of talk about Leander and Mahesh over the years, but the idea of inspiring the next generation, and sharing the moments with those who have supported us through the years, by telling our story, is what persuaded me to say yes to 'Break Point'."

"Friendships are what enrich our lives, and in 'Break Point', people will witness the tests a true friendship needs to go through to survive," he added. 'Break Point' will stream on Zee5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

