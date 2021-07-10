Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' to premier on Netflix, Jio Cinema on July 30
Kriti Sanon-starrer ''Mimi'' will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on July 30, the actor announced on Saturday.
The drama is based on Samruddhi Porey-directed feature ''Mala Aai Vhaaychya'', which won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi in 2011.
The film was slated to hit theatres last year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after which the makers opted for an OTT release.
Sanon, known for movies such as ''Heropanti'', ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'' and ''Luka Chuppi'', shared the news in a post on Instagram.
''This July, the unexpected offer will change her LIFE! Delivering the #MimiTrailer in 3 days, #Tuesday! #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting!#Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in'' she wrote alongside the film's official poster.
The Twitter handle of Netflix India also shared the news of the film's release date.
''Mimi is coming, to give you some good news with some twists, turns and unexpected fun. #MimiOnNetflix," the tweet read.
The Hindi remake is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios.
''Mimi'' also features veteran actors Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar.
