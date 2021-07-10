Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra. The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page. ''Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy,'' Singh wrote.

He said both mother and child are ''doing well''. The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support. Basra and Singh, who got married in 2015, are also parents to a four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)