Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra. Blessed with a baby boy grateful babyboy, Singh wrote.He said both mother and child are doing well. Basra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:49 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra. The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page. ''Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy,'' Singh wrote.

He said both mother and child are ''doing well''. The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support. Basra and Singh, who got married in 2015, are also parents to a four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

