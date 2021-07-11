Left Menu

Filmmaker Onir receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Filmmaker Onir on Sunday said he is fully vaccinated after he received his second jab of the coronavirus vaccine. Stay safe and get vaccination done, the director wrote.India recorded 41,506 COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 3,08,37,222, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 19:02 IST
Filmmaker Onir receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Onir on Sunday said he is ''fully vaccinated'' after he received his second jab of the coronavirus vaccine. Onir, 52, took to Instagram and shared his pictures. The director began the caption by writing, ''I am vaccinated'', in a cheeky reference to his National Award-winning 2011 film ''I Am''. ''Mask off only for photo. Stay safe and get vaccination done,'' the director wrote.

India recorded 41,506 COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 3,08,37,222, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021