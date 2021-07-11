Left Menu

Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh begin shooting for 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

The shooting of Ankhita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh- starrer 'Pavitra Rishta 2' has started.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:57 IST
Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The shooting of Ankhita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh- starrer 'Pavitra Rishta 2' has started. On Sunday , the team of ALTBalaji took to the production banner's Instagram handle and shared the news with social media users.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins," the post read. Along with the information, the team shared a few pictures of the show's cast holding clapboard.

Ankita has re-shared the same post on her Instagram account. Social media users have showered the team with their best wishes.

"All the best baby," actor Kishwer Merchant commented. "Lots of love," actor Asha Negi wrote.

For the unversed, 'Pavitra Rishta' is a popular TV show, which launched on Zee TV in 2009. The Hindi daily soap made Ankita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput the household names with their respective characters of Archana and Manav. Ankita is reprising her role of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta' 2, while Shaheer stepped into the shoes of the late Sushant Singh Rajput for the role of Manav.

Also, the new season of the hit show will stream on ALTBalaji. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

