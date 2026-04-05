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Political Beef: Sarma's Controversial Campaign Against Kunki Chowdhury

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked controversy by targeting the parents of AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury for alleged beef consumption. Sarma threatens action under the Cattle Prevention Act, igniting debates about dietary practices and cultural sensitivities amid Assam's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:12 IST
Political Beef: Sarma's Controversial Campaign Against Kunki Chowdhury
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In a brewing political storm, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lashed out at Kunki Chowdhury, a candidate from the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency, over allegations related to beef consumption by her parents.

Sarma, known for his outspoken style, has threatened to take action under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, placing cultural and religious sensitivities front and center in the state's political discourse. Chowdhury has denied the claims, labeling them as fake news.

The controversy underscores broader tensions in Assam as politically sensitive issues intertwine with the upcoming elections, prompting a mix of support and criticism both locally and nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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