Akhilesh Yadav Demands Fresh Census for Women's Reservation

In the ongoing debate over women's reservation in Indian politics, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the completion of a new census before enacting the policy. Yadav stressed the importance of relying on updated demographic data to ensure the framework is accurate and effective.

Yadav critiqued the current reliance on the 2011 Census, stating that using such outdated population figures would render the foundation of women's reservation flawed. He accused the BJP of misleading women by attempting to implement a reservation policy based on inaccurate data.

His comments follow Prime Minister Modi's announcement about extending the Parliament session for discussions on implementing the 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has indicated that forthcoming sessions will tackle key legislation related to the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)