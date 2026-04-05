Thrilling IPL Showdown: LSG's Strategic Moves in Play

In an exciting turn of events, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL face-off on Sunday.

Strategically, LSG introduced Manimaran Siddarth, replacing Anrich Nortje, while their opponents brought in renowned players Liam Livingstone and Harshal Patel, hoping to bolster their lineup.

Both teams are on a quest for redemption, with SRH reeling from an initial loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and LSG hoping to recover from a defeat against Delhi Capitals in their season openers.

(With inputs from agencies.)