Revolutionizing Healthcare: Impact of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has drastically improved healthcare access for Punjab's residents, providing cashless medical treatments to over two lakh families, according to Health Minister Balbir Singh. The initiative aims to alleviate financial stress by offering comprehensive medical services, from newborn care to major surgeries and long-term illness treatments.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the scheme, enabling each family to receive up to Rs 10 lakh in medical benefits annually. So far, the program has involved over Rs 300 crore in expenditures, benefiting thousands through more than 900 partnered hospitals, officials stated.

By facilitating timely care without financial strain, the scheme encourages preventive measures and early interventions. Health Minister Singh highlighted the extensive care provided, including over 68,000 dialysis procedures and thousands of surgeries, emphasizing the program's success in shifting public attitudes towards proactive health management.

(With inputs from agencies.)