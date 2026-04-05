Disorder at Dresden: Soccer Match Mayhem

In an alarming turn of events, police in Dresden have launched more than a dozen investigations into offenses surrounding a soccer match disruption.

The incident unfolded as fans of Dynamo Dresden charged across the field toward Hertha Berlin supporters, instigating chaos that resulted in a 20-minute game interruption.

Law enforcement is examining cases of dangerous bodily harm and property damage, while club officials lament the impact on soccer's image in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)