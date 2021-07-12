Left Menu

Vice President greets people on Rath Yatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, praying that the pious ideals associated with the annual festival enriches our lives with peace, happiness and good health.Like last year, Lord Jagannaths annual Rath Yatra will be held in Odishas Puri district amid strict COVID-19 protocols on Monday.My heartiest greetings and good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:14 IST
Vice President greets people on Rath Yatra
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, praying that the pious ideals associated with the annual festival enriches our lives with peace, happiness and good health.

Like last year, Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra will be held in Odisha's Puri district amid strict COVID-19 protocols on Monday.

''My heartiest greetings and good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra! Lord Jagannath's Puri Rath Yatra is one of the most revered and much-awaited festivals for devotees from Odisha and across India,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Truly signifying the name of Lord Jagannath -- 'the Lord of Universe' -- the Yatra is unparalleled in its splendour and grandeur with magnificent 'Rathas' carrying the deities, Naidu observed. ''May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace, happiness and good health,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021