Vice President greets people on Rath Yatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, praying that the pious ideals associated with the annual festival enriches our lives with peace, happiness and good health.

Like last year, Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra will be held in Odisha's Puri district amid strict COVID-19 protocols on Monday.

''My heartiest greetings and good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra! Lord Jagannath's Puri Rath Yatra is one of the most revered and much-awaited festivals for devotees from Odisha and across India,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Truly signifying the name of Lord Jagannath -- 'the Lord of Universe' -- the Yatra is unparalleled in its splendour and grandeur with magnificent 'Rathas' carrying the deities, Naidu observed. ''May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace, happiness and good health,'' he said.

