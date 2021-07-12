Left Menu

Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt's 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' clocks 30 years

Still of Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt from 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'. Image Credit: ANI
As 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' completed 30 years of its release, actor-director Pooja Bhatt took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working on the romantic film, which also starred actor Aamir Khan. Taking to Twitter, Pooja thanked the late Gulshan Kumar for producing the film.

"30 years of #dilhaikemantanahin. Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind and runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father's blessings," she wrote. Directed by Pooja's father Mahesh Bhatt, 'Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin' also featured veteran actor Anupam Kher and Deepak Tijori.

Apart from the actors' performances, the film is also remembered for its songs such as 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'O Mere Sapno Ke Saudagar' and 'Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka'. (ANI)

