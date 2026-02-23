Alia Bhatt Shines at BAFTA with Universal Language of Cinema

In an unexpected move, actor Alia Bhatt captivated the audience at the 79th BAFTA Awards by beginning her speech in Hindi. Her choice underscored the universal language of cinema, transcending linguistic barriers. Bhatt presented the award for Best Film not in English Language, honoring Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value.'

'Sentimental Value,' which has also received Oscar nominations, is the first Norwegian film to win at BAFTA, marking a significant milestone in cinema. In his acceptance speech, Trier spoke on the transformative power of deep and humanist viewing in film, advocating for empathetic and curious theatrical experiences, despite the rapid consumption of images in today's digital age.

Bhatt was just one among the many stars at the event, with other presenters including Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, and Gillian Anderson. Her position alongside these luminaries showcased her rising prominence on the international stage, cementing her influence as a global cinema icon.

