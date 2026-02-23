Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Shines at BAFTA with Universal Language of Cinema

At the 79th BAFTA Awards, actor Alia Bhatt impressed audiences by commencing her speech in Hindi, emphasizing cinema's universal language. She awarded the Best Film not in English Language to Norwegian director Joachim Trier for 'Sentimental Value,' highlighting the global appeal and connectivity shared through film, transcending language barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:55 IST
Alia Bhatt Shines at BAFTA with Universal Language of Cinema
Alia Bhatt
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move, actor Alia Bhatt captivated the audience at the 79th BAFTA Awards by beginning her speech in Hindi. Her choice underscored the universal language of cinema, transcending linguistic barriers. Bhatt presented the award for Best Film not in English Language, honoring Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value.'

'Sentimental Value,' which has also received Oscar nominations, is the first Norwegian film to win at BAFTA, marking a significant milestone in cinema. In his acceptance speech, Trier spoke on the transformative power of deep and humanist viewing in film, advocating for empathetic and curious theatrical experiences, despite the rapid consumption of images in today's digital age.

Bhatt was just one among the many stars at the event, with other presenters including Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, and Gillian Anderson. Her position alongside these luminaries showcased her rising prominence on the international stage, cementing her influence as a global cinema icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global
2
Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

 India
3
Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026