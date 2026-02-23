Alia Bhatt Breaks Language Barriers at BAFTA Debut

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt made a striking debut at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Awards, held at London's Royal Festival Hall. She captivated the audience by beginning her presentation speech in Hindi, a gesture that was met with widespread appreciation from viewers.

As part of her presentation, Bhatt humorously advised the audience not to reach for subtitles, as she began by stating that the next award was for a non-English language film. She emphasized the universal language of cinema, stating it is spoken fluently by all.

Alia Bhatt was among a high-profile list of presenters, including celebrities like Alicia Vikander, Cillian Murphy, and Glenn Close. Her choice of a custom silver Gucci dress paired with a white stole added elegance to her memorable BAFTA appearance.