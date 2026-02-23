Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Breaks Language Barriers at BAFTA Debut

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut at the 79th BAFTA Awards by presenting a film award with a speech starting in Hindi, surprising audiences in London. She championed the universal language of cinema. Bhatt was among a distinguished lineup of presenters at the star-studded event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:38 IST
Alia Bhatt Breaks Language Barriers at BAFTA Debut
Alia Bhatt
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt made a striking debut at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Awards, held at London's Royal Festival Hall. She captivated the audience by beginning her presentation speech in Hindi, a gesture that was met with widespread appreciation from viewers.

As part of her presentation, Bhatt humorously advised the audience not to reach for subtitles, as she began by stating that the next award was for a non-English language film. She emphasized the universal language of cinema, stating it is spoken fluently by all.

Alia Bhatt was among a high-profile list of presenters, including celebrities like Alicia Vikander, Cillian Murphy, and Glenn Close. Her choice of a custom silver Gucci dress paired with a white stole added elegance to her memorable BAFTA appearance.

TRENDING

1
TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA.'

TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA...

 India
2
TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DMK govt 'inept'.

TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DM...

 India
3
TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

 India
4
AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026