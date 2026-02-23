Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Tension in Bhatta Basti

In a tragic turn of events, a 17-year-old boy named Adil was stabbed to death in the Bhatta Basti area. The police revealed that the incident occurred when a group of assailants attacked him with knives on Sunday night.

Adil's untimely death has escalated fear and tension among the local community. The severity of the situation was evident as crowds amassed outside the Bhatta Basti police station, demanding justice. Authorities have identified Arbaz as the primary suspect and are actively pursuing him.

Initial investigations imply that the murder was a result of personal rivalry. As the community mourns the loss, police are intensifying their search for the culprits to restore peace and order in the troubled area.

(With inputs from agencies.)