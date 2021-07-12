Left Menu

Imposter held for duping prospective brides

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:02 IST
Imposter held for duping prospective brides
A 33-year-old man, posing as a relative of a royal family working for Microsoft, has been arrested here for allegedly cheating prospective brides of huge sums of money, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Siddharth K, a school dropout, belonging to Mysuru, would speak fluently in American English and Spanish to the women seeking alliances through matrimonial websites.

He would approach the women by introducing himself as Siddharth Urs, a kin of the Mysuru royal family working for a Microsoft company, the police said.

After winning their confidence, he would extract money from the women under some pretext or the other, they said.

Following complaints from a few of them, he was arrested and remanded in police custody High-end mobile phones, phones, and six debit cards were seized from him, the police said.

