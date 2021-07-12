Left Menu

Woman bludgeons daughter to death

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:55 IST
Woman bludgeons daughter to death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Monday on charges of bludgeoning her daughter to death with a grinding stone at Karamadai, about 35 km from here, police said.

Both the women were reportedly habitual drinkers, the police said.

Nagamani was upset as her widowed daughter Mahalakshmi was talking over the phone most of the time instead of looking after her teenaged daughter and son, they said.

Suspecting an illicit affair, Nagamani scolded her daughter, who was drunk, on Sunday and a quarrel ensued, the police said.

Early next day, Nagamani threw the grinding stone on Mahalakshmi's head while she was sleeping and she died, they said.

On learning this, police arrested the woman.

