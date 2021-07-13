Left Menu

'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

Best drama series contenders include British royal series "The Crown" - which nabbed a leading 24 nods, including for many of its lead actors - and period romance "Bridgerton," both from Netflix, as well as LGBTQ drama "Pose." The "Star Wars" spinoff drama "The Mandalorian" also got 24 nominations. Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," about an underdog English soccer team coached by an American, scored 20 nods.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:46 IST
'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc with 129. Best drama series contenders include British royal series "The Crown" - which nabbed a leading 24 nods, including for many of its lead actors - and period romance "Bridgerton," both from Netflix, as well as LGBTQ drama "Pose." The "Star Wars" spinoff drama "The Mandalorian" also got 24 nominations.

Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," about an underdog English soccer team coached by an American, scored 20 nods. Its competitors for best comedy series include murder mystery "The Flight Attendant" and "Hacks," about a veteran female comic. Crime story "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet, and rape drama "I May Destroy You" will face off in a strong best limited series field that also includes innovative superhero drama "WandaVision," which got 23 nominations

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021