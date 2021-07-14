Yohan Poonawalla Foundation Donates Another Jeep to Pune Police in Appreciation of their Selfless Work During the Pandemic

The Poonawalla family is known for their charity especially towards education and healthcare for the underprivileged, an endeavor now continued and taken forward by the astute and magnanimous Yohan Poonawalla, popularly known as YZP. "My family has been involved in various charitable initiatives and I feel privileged to carry on the legacy for notable causes particularly involving our frontline officers in the city," said Mr. Poonawalla. Mr. Yohan Poonawalla presented a new Mahindra Jeep to the Pune Police in appreciation of their selfless duty to protect the citizens during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Poonawalla handed over the keys to the Commissioner of Pune Police, Shri Amitabh Gupta at the Koregoan Park Police Station on the 9th of July 2021. While handing over the keys, Mr. Poonawalla mentioned that the Pune Police Department's bold and gallant approach to curbing the pandemic selflessly risking their lives prompted him to offer the utility vehicle which will help enhance the safety and mobility of the officers while patrolling. "COVID-19 is an unprecedented disease unfolding volatile developments each day and therefore I urge all citizens to follow regular guidelines laid down by the police force which help citizens stay safe during these difficult times. We support all our frontline healthcare workers and the police force and are united in this fight against the pandemic!'' said Mr. Poonawalla. Image: Mr. Yohan Poonawalla with Commissioner of Pune Police, Shri Amitabh Gupta

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)