Big Little Lies Season 3 couldn’t be done right away, says David E. Kelley

After Big Little Lies Season 2 dropped its finale on HBO on July 21, 2019, fans are eager to know whether there would be a third season of the series. Big Little Lies Season 3 hasn't officially confirmed but there is 50-50 chance for the series to happen.

Recently, the producer David E. Kelley tells TVLine, "It [certainly] couldn't be done right away. Down the road? Maybe."

Nicole Kidman, who plays the role of Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies, revealed to Marie Claire Australia earlier that David E. Kelley and the series' author Liane Moriarty had 'a really good idea for Season 3'. The 54-year old beautiful actress said to TVLine that Kelley and Moriarty actually shared a 'tidbit' of the premise with her.

Unfortunately, Kelly has refused to share any details on the making of Big Little Lies Season 3, saying 'it has not progressed very far' as a result of the innumerable scheduling hurdles. "Nicole herself has about five projects backed up. Reese [Witherspoon] is equally as busy. Zoë [Kravitz] is [playing] Catwoman [in The Batman] — and that's just the beginning. All [of the actresses] are extremely busy," Kelley reveals.

"But we so love the show and the characters, so none of us have given up on the idea of bringing the band back together," Kelley further says.

On the other hand, Nicole Kidman shares vital information related to Big Little Lies Season 3. "I would like there to be [a Season 3]. There are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons.We all love each other and want to work together. We're deeply intertwined now. Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that's a different thing. It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop," Kidman further cites.

Whenever Big Little Lies Season 3 happens in future, it will be back with some of the stars including Shailene (as Jane Chapman), Kathryn Newton (Abigail Carlson), Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson), Alexander Skarsgård (Perry Wright), Laura Dern (Renata Klein), Jeffrey Nordling (Gordon Klein), James Tupper (Nathan Carlson), Iain Armitage (Ziggy Chapman), and Meryl Streep (Mary Louise Wright).

Big Little Lies Season 3 is yet to get an official confirmation. Fans really need to wait to get some positive developmental updates on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

