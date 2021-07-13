Alone Season 8 Episode 7 spoilers: remaining 5 strategizes to combat in extreme winter

Alone Season 8 Episode 6 is successfully keeping the audience in suspense through its episodes. Episode 6 titled "Smoked" aired on July 8, and now the viewers are waiting eagerly for Episode 7.

Alone Season 8 Episode 7 titled "Surrounded" will air on July 15, 2021. But if you have missed the latest episode, start by reading below a recap of Alone Season 8 Episode 6.

Advertisement

In the sixth episode, we said goodbye to another contestant. Alone Season 8 came with a strict policy regarding hunting animals that have further caused problems for the survivalists. With the sixth competitor, the episode began with the participants roaming far away in search of food. While another participant from the US, Clay Hayes was seen catching a large bull and scrapping of 50 pounds of meat from its carcass.

He made a smoke shack as a food storage unit and dumped all the meat into it. Besides, the East Jordan's participant, Nate Weber carried a large fish from the shore but unfortunately he dropped it and ended up catching smaller fish. However, its size is not comparable to the fish he caught before.

Nate had already lost 35 pounds and he accidentally drank poisonous water and became sick. He tapped out for food poisoning.

In the meantime, another participant of Alone Season 8, Colter Barnes tried to survive in such a way he continues dwelling in his own living style. To control his hunger he saves onion, berries, and many other wild fruits. However, he is surviving well in his process. Furthermore, his fish trap is seemingly ordinary comparable to other contestants.

In Episode 6 we saw, Theresa Emmerich Kamper is still making her shelter, instead of collecting food for her. But she is having a shortage of food. Almost all the contestants are suffering from starvation, while Biko Wright had already lost 50 pounds over 26 days.

However, he got a rainbow trout to eat that was absolutely wonderful to see. Alone Season 8 Episode 6 ended with showing Rose Anna Moore peeing through her winter attire.

Now this is the time for Alone Season 8 Episode 7 spoilers. The survivors will have to spend a month in the wilderness with limited resources. And now the winter has finally arrived. The surrounding are snowy everywhere. Alone Season 8 Episode 6 will show the remaining five contestants adopting their own strategies to fight in the cold.

But amidst such debilitating conditions, one of them will chance upon an intimidating grizzly bear prompting them to get their weapons ready. Elsewhere, another survivalist will go overboard in an attempt to secure food, putting his or her life in danger!

The viewers will have to wait for two more days to see what can happen to the contestant who meets a grizzly bear. Alone Season 8 Episode 7 will release sharp at 9:30 pm ET /PT in History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on reality television series.

Also Read: The Circle US Season 3 to be final despite casting site indicates circleus4