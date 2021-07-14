MP: Cine association seeks tax waiver for cinema halls

The Central Circuit Cine Association on Wednesday demanded a complete waiver of property tax for 2021-22 and rebate of fixed charges in electricity bills for cinema halls in Madhya Pradesh.

“The Gujarat government has waived property tax of cinema halls completely and also given rebates of fixed charges in electricity bills which means they have to pay only as per the actual meter reading,” the association's director O P Goyal said.

“As COVID-19 has hit the film industry hard, we demand the MP government give similar rebates to cinema hall owners,” Goyal told PTI.

He also demanded that the owners of single-screen cinemas should get concessional loans to improve their infrastructure and to modernize. Though the state government has allowed cinema halls to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, it will take time for viewers to return as no new film with a big star has released, he said.

''Only one or two out of 250 cinema halls in the state have opened,” Goyal said.

