Left Menu

MP: Cine association seeks tax waiver for cinema halls

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:21 IST
MP: Cine association seeks tax waiver for cinema halls
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Circuit Cine Association on Wednesday demanded a complete waiver of property tax for 2021-22 and rebate of fixed charges in electricity bills for cinema halls in Madhya Pradesh.

“The Gujarat government has waived property tax of cinema halls completely and also given rebates of fixed charges in electricity bills which means they have to pay only as per the actual meter reading,” the association's director O P Goyal said.

“As COVID-19 has hit the film industry hard, we demand the MP government give similar rebates to cinema hall owners,” Goyal told PTI.

He also demanded that the owners of single-screen cinemas should get concessional loans to improve their infrastructure and to modernize. Though the state government has allowed cinema halls to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, it will take time for viewers to return as no new film with a big star has released, he said.

''Only one or two out of 250 cinema halls in the state have opened,” Goyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021