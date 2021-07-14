Seven Deadly Sins Season 6’s possibility is quite complicated, when can it be out?

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 has already concluded in Japan and recently, the final episode titled "Heirs" has dropped on Netflix on June 23, 2021. After waiting for a long time The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 24 finally reached to its climax. Meliodas and Elizabeth finally managed to defeat the Demon King. It ended the war between the Demon race and the human race.

"Heirs" is not only the last episode of Season 5 but it adapted the 346 volume of the manga and the end of the comic book on which the anime is based on.

Therefore, the prediction for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 is quite complicated. There is no confirmation from the streaming giant or the creators but the fifth season of the show was announced to be ending with an amazing seven-year journey.

Recently, a film titled "The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light" based on the The Seven Deadly Sins manga series has released on July 2, 2021 in Japan. It can be streamed on Netflix in future. So there's nothing to say goodbye to Ban and Meliodas soon.

Netflix Life (Fansided) predicted that there would be at most 24 episodes in the newest season. Of course, this is only a prediction based on the show's previous seasons, so be sure to take this information with a grain of salt.

Fans are much concerned about the making of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6. A continuation of this anime is already on its way. Currently, only 20 chapters of "Four Knights of the Apocalypse" have been published, so their adaptation into an anime, according to Looper, is most likely contingent upon the publication of enough story material to round out a full anime season.

Season 5 of The Seven Deadly Sins was announced to be the last but the loose ends give a ray of hope for Season 6 in future. The manga won the 39th Kodansha Manga Award for the shōnen category in 2015.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 doesn't has not been officially renewed. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime and manga series.

