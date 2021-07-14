Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s release pushed to April 2022, what more we know

The anime lovers and global fans of The Rising of the Shield Hero series would be disappointed to learn that Season 2 has been delayed. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

One of the most popular Japanese anime series The Rising of the Shield Hero was renewed for Season 2 and Season 3 in September 2019. The second season was scheduled for release in 2021 – no wonder fans are waiting for it. During "Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020", it was revealed that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will premiere in October 2021.

Advertisement

But recently, Anime News Network reported that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 had been delayed until April 2022. But the website didn't provide any specific reason for delay. However, according to HITC the delay may be "related to the ongoing issues with production in Japan caused by the pandemic."

Fans would be happy to hear that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2's cast has promised to provide more updates on it in future. It is likely to introduce more new characters.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime series adapted from the light novels of the same title written by Aneko Yusagi. Masato Jibo helms the Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 while Takao Abo was the director of Season 1. The second series composition was handled by Keigo Koyanagi and the characters were designed by Masahiro Suwa. Kevin Penkin composed the music.

The anime revolves around the story of an easygoing Japanese youth, Naofumi Iwatani. He would be called into a parallel world along with Raphtalia, and Filo from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

In The Rising of the Shield Hero, we saw the Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani and his friend growing up. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show that they remember everything they learned from the previous season.

The imminent season is likely to show Naofumi, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companions. They will also confront a new antagonist in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is set to release in April 2022. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1019 spoilers: Luffy, Zoro likely to return after their recovery