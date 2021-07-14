Left Menu

Makers of Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani's 'Narappa' give details about upcoming film

The trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani's upcoming Telugu film 'Narappa' has left fans excited about the project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:17 IST
Poster of 'Narappa'. Image Credit: ANI
The trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani's upcoming Telugu film 'Narappa' has left fans excited about the project. For the unversed, 'Narappa' showcases the heart-sobbing story of a farmer (played by Venkatesh) and his family and their struggle to survive through harsh uncertainties.

And in the trailer, we got to see Venkatesh in a fierce avatar, who can do anything to protect his family. Speaking more about the film, co-producer Suresh Babu said, "'Narappa' is a story that holds a special place in our hearts. Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From the Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast as well as crew members have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive."

According to another co-producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, the "film's core message is very powerful and unnerving to the harsh realities of life." "It does not shy away from the truths. I am certain that it will impact in ways that no one would expect. I am incredibly happy that we are able to showcase our film to audiences across 240 countries and territories," Thanu added.

Karthik Rathnam and Rajsekhar Aningi are also a part of 'Narappa', which is scheduled to release on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

