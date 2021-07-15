17-year-old girl who left home in Bengal to pursue career in dancing traced to Delhi: Police

A 17-year-old girl from West Bengal, who left her home in Siliguri to pursue a career in dancing after being discouraged by her parents, was traced to the national capital by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police's Crime Branch, officials said on Wednesday.

The girl went missing from her home on July 9 and landed in Uttar Pradesh to pursue a career in dancing since her parents were against it, they said.

The matter came to light after a complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch regarding the abduction of a girl from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri was received from NGO Shakti Vahini, police said.

During enquiry, the call detail records of the phone numbers used by the girl to contact her parents were analysed. This led a team of the Anti-Human Trafficking unit of the Crime Branch to a resident of Delhi's Usmanpur, Chinu, who told the police that he and his friend Yogesh came in contact with the girl on Instagram as all of them were fond of dancing, a senior officer said.

Police said Yogesh, a resident of Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, auditioned for the ''India's Got Talent'' show on television in 2018.

''The girl left home on July 9 without informing anyone and came to Aligarh with an intention to be trained in dancing by Yogesh. Yogesh took her to his native village. They came to Delhi on July 11 at his local residence in Shakarpur. Our team visited the address and recovered the girl from there on Monday. She has been sent to Child Home, Mukti Ashram, Burari after her medical examination,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

In another case, a 14-year-old missing boy, who is a special child, was recovered and handed over to his family in Haryana's Jhajjar, police said.

