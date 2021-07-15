Varanasi can become global centre for art, music learning: Modi

Art and music resides in every bit of Varanasi, which has the capacity to become a global centre for their learning, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering after the inaugurating of the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, Modi said, ''Kashi is the oldest living city of the world. From Lord Shiva to Lord Buddha, Kashi has for eons preserved art, culture along with spirituality.” Even today, be it the style of 'Banarasbaaj' in ‘tabla', ‘thumri’, ‘dadra’, ‘khayal’, ‘tappa’ and ‘dhrupad’ or prominent singing styles like ‘dhamaar’, ‘kajri’, ‘chaiti’ or instruments like ‘sarangi’, ‘pakhavaj’ or ‘shehnaai’, art and music springs from every corner of my Banaras, he said. ''A number of art forms developed on the ghats of the Ganga, knowledge reached its peak and serious deliberations over humanity took place on this soil. Hence, Banaras can become a very big global centre for music, religion, spirituality, knowledge and science,'' he said. This is an ideal location for intellectual discussions, big seminars and cultural events, he said, adding that the Rudraksh will become a centre for cultural exchange in coming days. He also said that the centre has a seating capacity for 1,200 people, an auditorium, parking facility and special arrangements for the ''divyaang'' (differently abled).

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)