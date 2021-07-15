Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:34 IST
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor shared the update with her fans on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture where she is seen posing at the Seven Hills Hospital's vaccination centre.

With the picture, Sara posted a GIF sticker that reads "This girl is vaccinated". Apart from Sara, several Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Radhika Apte, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Alaya F, Radhika Apte have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking of Sara's work projects, she will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is directed by Aanand L Rai. The release date of the film has not been specified yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

