Harvey Weinstein extradited to California for further sexual assault trial

Disgraced Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence in New York for rape and sexual assault, has been extradited to California for sexual assault trial. According to Fox News, an attorney for Weinstein confirmed the same to the news outlet and told that his client's extradition was expected to happen in mid-July so that he could stand trial for more sexual assault charges.

A spokesman for New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Fox News in a statement, "This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order." Weinstein's lawyer, Mark Werksman says that he is "disappointed that the court didn't allow to give time for the court to rule on our habeas petition" and he will continue to fight to defend Weinstein.

Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for rape and sexual assault, faces 11 counts in California, including rape and sexual battery involving five incidents that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years behind bars. LA prosecutors allege that Weinstein raped an Italian model at a Beverly Hills hotel on February 18, 2013, just a day before an attack against another woman, Lauren Young. The alleged assaults of the other three women all took place at Beverly Hills hotels.

According to Fox News, regardless of how the California trial ends, the former producer would still have to return to New York to serve the rest of his 23-year sentence. (ANI)

