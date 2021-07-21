Boruto Episode 209 will be out on July 25, Kawaki discovers Himawari’s strange behavior

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 209 is one of the crucial episodes in the manga series and fans are ardently waiting for its storyline. A video for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 209 is already revealed.

The video shows Kawaki will meet Himawari, the younger sister of Boruto. But he will find Himawari is behaving strangely. Boruto Episode 209 has got the title "The Outcast."

According to the Twitter user, Abdul Zoldyck's post, which is taken from Weekly Shonen Jump describes: "Kawaki is worried that his friends are in danger due to his very existence. He then finds Himawari, who has been acting strangely…"

Previously we saw New Team Seven had a severe battle with Boro and managed to free Lord Seventh. In Episode 208, Boro was attacked by Momoshiki Otsutsuki in a new form. Boro wonders if that is Otsustsuki and was shocked to see the Momoshiki Otsutsuki's appearance as Boruto.

While both are fighting, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki were also shocked seeing Momoshiki Otsutsuki's appearance. Boro tried to punch Boruto but his arms got two pieces. Boruto keeps on blowing Boro to defeat. Momoshiki inside Boro realized that there is a Jutsu called Rasengan. And he unleashes the giant Rasenga. Boro got scared.

Boro understood that Kashi Koji has misled him and didn't notify him about the giant Rasenga. However, Boro got killed with a single blow and Kawaki wakes up. As soon as Boruto returned to his old form he forgot everything. New Team Seven took him back to Konohagakure.

The next scene shows Leaf Hospital, where the Uzumaki Family sits near Naruto's bed. The rest part of Boruto Chapter 208 revolves around Kawaki, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Naruto's recovery in hospital.

Boruto episode 209 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 207 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

