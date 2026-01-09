Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh's Cultural Renaissance

During a cultural festival on the Krishna riverbanks, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of safeguarding the state's cultural heritage. He cited the region's festivals and hospitality as global trademarks, calling for a collective responsibility to preserve these traditions.

Naidu highlighted a shift towards a tourism-driven economy, aiming to emulate the success of other renowned Indian festivals. The promotion of Telugu cinema and tourism initiatives in the region is set to encourage investment and growth, achieving national recognition for its rich artistic history.

European Union Ambassador Herve Delphin applauded the state's vibrancy, seeing it as a lucrative opportunity for European investors, especially in technology and agriculture. Key discussions in the upcoming India-EU summit are expected to bolster bilateral ties and enhance Andhra Pradesh's investment appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)