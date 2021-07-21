Left Menu

Culture minister visits NGMA, says artworks being collected from across nation for display there

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the NGMA on Wednesday and said a large number of paintings and artworks are being collected from different parts of the country to be displayed at the gallery when it re-opens after renovations in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.The minister visited the Jaipur House which is part of National Gallery of Modern Art NGMA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:04 IST
Culture minister visits NGMA, says artworks being collected from across nation for display there
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the NGMA on Wednesday and said a large number of paintings and artworks are being collected from different parts of the country to be displayed at the gallery when it re-opens after renovations in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The minister visited the Jaipur House which is part of National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). It has been renovated to house the works of renowned artists like Amrita Shergill, Rabindranath Tagore, Raja Ravi Varma, Nicholas Roerich, Jamini Roy, Ramkinkar Baij. He also visited the temporary exhibition hall and Exhibition House (New Wing), and perused the paintings and artworks installed there. The minister showed a special interest in the exhibition of paintings and Haripura panels of Nand Lal Bose which have been artistically displayed. Reddy reviewed initiatives of the NGMA, including virtual museum and audio-visual app, on the occasion.

''The National Gallery of Modern Art is being renovated in the context of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the completion of the renovation and re-organisation works, the new look of the NGMA will be presented before the people as it will be re-dedicated to the nation,'' he said. ''For this, a large number of paintings and artworks are being collected from different parts of the country to be displayed at the gallery and this collection will remain available for the future generations. Soon the best modern art gallery of the country will be ready in the national capital with a special collection,'' the minister added. He said it will be opened to the public after its completion.

The National Gallery of Modern Art, which houses modern and contemporary Indian art, is one of the largest museums of modern art in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021