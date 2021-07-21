Left Menu

Chloe Zhao joins fellow Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho on Venice festival jury

"Nomadland" director Chloe Zhao will join fellow Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho on the main jury at this year's Venice International Film Festival, organisers said on Wednesday.

"Nomadland" director Chloe Zhao will join fellow Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho on the main jury at this year's Venice International Film Festival, organisers said on Wednesday. The judging line-up for the 78th edition of the festival held in the Italian lagoon city will also include "Widows" and "Harriet" actress Cynthia Erivo and filmmaker Alexander Nanau, a nominee at this year's Oscars for documentary "Colectiv".

Virginie Efira, star of this month's Cannes Film Festival contender "Benedetta" , actress Sarah Gadon, known for "Alias Grace" and "Enemy", and Italian director Saverio Costanzo complete the line-up. The festival earlier this year had already announced "Parasite" director Bong as the president of the jury, which hands out the event's main Golden Lion prize. "Nomadland" won the award at Venice last September.

This year's festival runs from September 1-11.

