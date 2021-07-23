Left Menu

Tilak Nagar market in Delhi closed for Covid protocol violations

Phased unlock of the city started as the COVID-19 situation improved.Markets were allowed to reopen on June 7. However, repeated incidents of Covid protocol violation have led to temporary closing down of several market areas across the city, including those in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Janpath, Kamla Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 12:52 IST
Tilak Nagar market in Delhi closed for Covid protocol violations
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Several markets in the Tilak Nagar area have been closed by the sub-divisional magistrate till July 27 following violations of Covid protocols, officials said on Friday.

Jitender Singh, the sub-divisional magistrate of Patel Nagar, on Thursday ordered the closure of Tilak Nagar markets comprising Mall road, main market, Mangal Bazar road, old market, and fruit market area following reports of shopkeepers and customers not following Covid-appropriate behavior.

''It was reported that general public/shopkeepers of the market are not adhering to health protocol which may accelerate the Covid positivity rate in multiple ways and the market may be the hotspot in future for spreading COVID-19,'' the order said.

It also noted that an additional report was received from the SHO of Tilak Nagar that a physical inspection on July 22 revealed that the ''DDMA guidelines/covid protocol was not followed in Tilak Nagar markets'', and it was recommended that the markets be closed ''for at least three to five days to avoid the spread of the virus again''.

The markets have been ordered to remain shut with effect from July 23 to July 27, in ''overall imminent public interest''.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30 in view of the second wave of the pandemic. Phased unlock of the city started as the COVID-19 situation improved.

Markets were allowed to reopen on June 7. However, repeated incidents of Covid protocol violation have led to temporary closing down of several market areas across the city, including those in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Janpath, Kamla Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021