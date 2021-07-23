Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:25 IST
We look forward to season of incredible performances: Modi wishes Japanese counterpart for Olympics
Indian PM Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony and said ''we look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons''.

The Olympics, postponed for a year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday.

Wishing PM Suga and Japan the very best for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Modi tweeted, ''We look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons!'' India is being represented by its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons.

