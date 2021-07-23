The Incredibles 3 updates: Creators are having lot of ideas, get other details!

It has been over three years since The Incredibles 2 was released. Since then the franchise lovers are wondering about the third movie. Considering the gap between the first two movies of the franchise, it's too early to predict the release date of The Incredibles 3. But before that, we need to clear whether there will be a third sequel.

Let's discuss why there's a strong possibility for Incredibles 3. The Incredibles 2 received mostly positive reviews and had set the record for the best opening weekend for an animated film with USD 183 million. The series has grossed a combined USD 1.8 billion worldwide. After releasing in July, The Incredibles 2 created the milestone by holding ranked seventh in animated film and the 36th film of all time.

Advertisement

The Incredibles received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences, winning two Academy Awards and the Annie Award for Best Animated Feature. It was the first entirely animated film to win the prestigious Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation.

The director cum writer of Brad Bird told to EW, "There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else."

It seems Mission: Impossible's director is not in hurry to make the third movie. In an interview with Deadline in 2018, he told, "'I would rather say I'm not close to it, but it's not on my mind. It's like, the last thing you want to do after swimming in the ocean for a month is go for a swim. I need to do something else for a while, and we'll see what the future has in store."

The cast members including Samuel L. Jackson and Sophia Bush have expressed interest in reprising their roles. "I wouldn't ever rule it out," said producer John Walker of a potential third film. "And if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one."

Whenever The Incredibles 3 returns, Parrs family would definitely be seen. Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Huck Milner would come back to voice the characters for Bob, Helen, Violet, and Dash.

Moreover, there is a probability of Sophia Bush returning in The Incredibles 3. She earlier had spoken that she loves to return as the portal-creating, aspiring superhero Voyd.

"It's a great moment for those girls to start hopefully collaborating, whether that's in the continuum left after the second movie or in an eventual third, which I think we're all pulling for," Sophia Bush told EW.

Two short films entitled "Chore Day - The Incredibles Way" and "Cookie Num Num," alongside eight other Pixar shorts, were released on Disney+ as part of the Pixar Popcorn series on January 22, 2021. Chore Day - The Incredibles Way follows the Parr family as they utilize their unique powers for daily chores. Cookie Num Num follows the Parr family as they race to eat the last cookie during midnight snack time.

Although the makers are still tight-lipped on the possibility of The Incredibles 3, still there are huge chances for the franchise to return with the third sequel in the future. Also, there is no confirmation of its cancellation.

Currently, there are no updates on The Incredibles 3. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Pixar movies.

Also Read: Why Frozen 3 will have best storyline, characters will have some funny moments