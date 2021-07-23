Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez shares powerful message to society with sultry pictures from latest photoshoot

Setting the temperatures soaring on social media, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez shared stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, accompanied with a powerful message for society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 17:07 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Setting the temperatures soaring on social media, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez shared stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, accompanied with a powerful message for society. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a couple of pictures where she could be seen posing effortlessly in a bathroom while wrapping her body with a bright reddish-orange blanket.

In the pictures, Jacqueline is seen sporting a high glossy make-up look while flaunting her flawless skin. With her luscious locks open, the actor showcased her toned body on Instagram. She captioned her photoshoot pictures with a strong message about self-love. "You.. you're not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow," she wrote.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than one million likes. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left multiple hearts and raising hands emoticons in awe of the post. "Damn right," one user wrote. "The moment we remove context, we find our own process," wrote another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline has her kitty full with some interesting projects like, 'Cirkus', 'Bhoot Police', 'Kick 2', 'Ram Setu', 'Attack' and 'Bachchan Pandey'. She will also be a part of South star Kichcha Sudeep's multilingual film 'Vikrant Rona', for which she recently shot a dance number. Additional details regarding her character in the film have been kept under wraps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

